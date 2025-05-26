YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) protested the arrest of ex-minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore, asserting his innocence in a mining case. They criticized the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for political vendetta through arrests and demanded accountability for alleged illegal mining practices.
- Country:
- India
The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) staged a protest in Nellore condemning the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Key party figures, including Chandra Shekhar Reddy and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, gathered to voice their opposition to the arrest and express their support for Reddy.
YSRCP leaders maintained that Reddy had no links to the ongoing mining case and described his arrest as unjust, rooted in baseless allegations. They accused the ruling party of obstructing legal proceedings to prevent Reddy's bail, calling such actions deplorable. The party expressed confidence in his eventual acquittal and vowed to expose the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) unlawful activities.
Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav criticized the TDP's governance, claiming it failed its electoral promises. He alleged that recent arrests targeting YSRCP members are unprecedented since India's independence, attributing them to political revenge. Yadav demanded a statement from the district SP on Reddy's detention while asserting the party's resolve to address public issues despite challenges.
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Federal Judge's Protest Against Gender Policy
Polish Protesters Block Major Border Crossing Again
2024 case over protest outside ECI: Delhi court grants bail to TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, Saket Gokhale, others.
TMC Leaders Granted Bail in 2024 ECI Protest Case
Protest Erupts Over Pro-Palestine Posters at Pizza Outlet in Pune: A Clash of Ideologies