YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) staged a protest in Nellore condemning the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. Key party figures, including Chandra Shekhar Reddy and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, gathered to voice their opposition to the arrest and express their support for Reddy.

YSRCP leaders maintained that Reddy had no links to the ongoing mining case and described his arrest as unjust, rooted in baseless allegations. They accused the ruling party of obstructing legal proceedings to prevent Reddy's bail, calling such actions deplorable. The party expressed confidence in his eventual acquittal and vowed to expose the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) unlawful activities.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav criticized the TDP's governance, claiming it failed its electoral promises. He alleged that recent arrests targeting YSRCP members are unprecedented since India's independence, attributing them to political revenge. Yadav demanded a statement from the district SP on Reddy's detention while asserting the party's resolve to address public issues despite challenges.