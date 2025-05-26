Trump's Trade Tariff Tug-of-War: A Transatlantic Turnaround

U.S. President Donald Trump has deferred a proposed 50% tariff on European Union imports, opting to extend the negotiation deadline to July 9. This decision offers a brief respite in the heated trade standoff between the United States and the 27-nation bloc.

The pause in tariff implementation comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requested additional time to reach an agreement during a phone call with Trump. Financial markets welcomed the news, as European assets surged and the euro reached its highest point against the dollar since April 30.

This latest development highlights the volatility and unpredictability of Trump's trade policy, which has previously sparked turmoil in global markets. The future of U.S.-EU trade relations remains uncertain, as both sides seek common ground for a mutually beneficial trade agreement.