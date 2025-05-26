Left Menu

Trump's Trade Tariff Tug-of-War: A Transatlantic Turnaround

U.S. President Donald Trump paused a threatened 50% tariff on European Union imports, extending the deadline to July 9 for potential trade negotiations. European markets reacted positively, with stocks and the euro rising. This move temporarily eases tensions amid ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:45 IST
Trump's Trade Tariff Tug-of-War: A Transatlantic Turnaround
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has deferred a proposed 50% tariff on European Union imports, opting to extend the negotiation deadline to July 9. This decision offers a brief respite in the heated trade standoff between the United States and the 27-nation bloc.

The pause in tariff implementation comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requested additional time to reach an agreement during a phone call with Trump. Financial markets welcomed the news, as European assets surged and the euro reached its highest point against the dollar since April 30.

This latest development highlights the volatility and unpredictability of Trump's trade policy, which has previously sparked turmoil in global markets. The future of U.S.-EU trade relations remains uncertain, as both sides seek common ground for a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025