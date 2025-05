Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Finland Addresses Airspace Intrusion

Finland's foreign ministry took a significant diplomatic step by summoning Russia's ambassador in Helsinki. The move is aimed at seeking an explanation for an alleged breach of Finnish airspace that occurred last week.

The region surrounding the Baltic Sea is currently on edge due to a series of concerning disruptions affecting power cables, telecom links, and gas pipelines.

These developments have unfolded in the escalating climate since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting NATO to ramp up its military presence, including deploying frigates, aircraft, and naval drones to ensure regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)