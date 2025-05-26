Left Menu

EPA's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Plan Sparks Debate

The EPA plans to remove limits on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired plants, arguing their minimal impact on global emissions. The Trump administration supports this deregulatory move as part of its pro-fossil fuel agenda, sparking debate over its environmental implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:58 IST
EPA's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Plan Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed eliminating all restrictions on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired power plants, as reported by the New York Times.

The EPA contends that emissions from these plants do not significantly contribute to climate change or dangerous pollution due to their decreasing share of global emissions. This proposal aligns with the Trump administration's broader efforts to support the fossil fuel industry by rolling back climate regulations.

Critics argue that this decision could hurt the renewable energy sector and undermine global efforts to combat climate change. The proposed rule is currently under review at the White House and may be open for public comments by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025