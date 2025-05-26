EPA's Controversial Greenhouse Gas Plan Sparks Debate

In a controversial move, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed eliminating all restrictions on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired power plants, as reported by the New York Times.

The EPA contends that emissions from these plants do not significantly contribute to climate change or dangerous pollution due to their decreasing share of global emissions. This proposal aligns with the Trump administration's broader efforts to support the fossil fuel industry by rolling back climate regulations.

Critics argue that this decision could hurt the renewable energy sector and undermine global efforts to combat climate change. The proposed rule is currently under review at the White House and may be open for public comments by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)