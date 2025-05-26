Kurdistan's Oil Contract Controversy: Legal Dispute with Baghdad

The longstanding dispute between Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Region has escalated into a legal battle, targeting oil contracts signed with American companies. This move, sources reveal, is aimed at addressing the halt in the Iraq-Turkey pipeline since March 2023.

Baghdad challenges the Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG) autonomy in energy agreements, declaring them unconstitutional. Yet, the KRG defends these deals as extensions of existing contracts, signed under the guidance of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in alignment with the U.S. administration.

Facilitating these discussions has been paramount, especially as global dynamics shift. The energy agreements potentially counterbalance the anticipated decline in Iranian oil exports amidst U.S. sanctions, positioning Iraq strategically between its American ally and neighboring Iran.