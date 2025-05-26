Africa Unites for Inclusive Growth: 2,500 Pledge to Scale Up Labour-Based Infrastructure

From May 19 to 23, 2025, Addis Ababa stood as the epicenter of a transformative movement in Africa’s development landscape. Over 2,500 delegates from 51 countries convened in Ethiopia’s capital for the 20th ILO Regional Conference for Labour-Based Practitioners, setting a record for attendance and collective resolve. Hosted by the Government of Ethiopia in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the African Union, this landmark conference carried the theme “Reimagining Socio-Economic Transformation Through Labour-Based Approaches.”

This year’s gathering, unprecedented in scope and ambition, united high-level policymakers, technical experts, civil society actors, and development partners to forge a bold vision for employment-driven infrastructure growth. The conference concluded with a powerful Ministerial Declaration that positions inclusive employment, climate resilience, and social equity as non-negotiable pillars of Africa’s forward march.

Empowering Communities Through Employment-Intensive Investment

ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Africa, Fanfan Rwanyindo, praised the conference’s record-breaking scale. “This is more than a forum—it is a movement,” she declared. “We are collectively redefining how Africa grows: not just through GDP, but through dignity, equity, and sustainability.”

Central to the conference was a strong endorsement of Employment-Intensive Investment Programmes (EIIP)—strategies that use labour as a central resource in infrastructure projects, particularly in underserved or fragile regions. Through these programmes, infrastructure is not only built but also becomes a vehicle for job creation, skill development, and local economic resilience.

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasized that economic policies must place employment at their core. “We cannot continue to view job creation and growth as competing goals,” he warned. “Africa’s policies must evolve to regard employment outcomes as key macroeconomic objectives.”

Ethiopia’s Model: A Showcase of Innovation and Impact

A standout moment of the conference was the field visit to Ethiopia’s public employment programmes, which offered delegates tangible examples of how labour-based approaches are transforming local communities. Ministers and experts from 25 countries observed projects where unemployed youth and vulnerable populations were directly engaged in building and maintaining infrastructure, acquiring transferable skills along the way.

Stephen Opio, Chief Technical Advisor for the ILO’s PROSPECTS initiative in Ethiopia and Sudan, remarked, “These approaches are an entry point for inclusive market systems, particularly in conflict-affected and displacement settings.”

Partnerships Driving Progress

The conference showcased a robust coalition of partners—the African Development Bank, World Bank, GIZ, UNHCR, and national governments—all aligning to scale employment-based development. Significantly, countries from across Africa’s linguistic spectrum—francophone, lusophone, and anglophone—collaborated and shared tools, strategies, and success stories.

Paula Schindeler, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ethiopia, underscored the demographic opportunity: “Africa’s youth can be its greatest asset—but only if we create opportunities that are both sustainable and inclusive.”

From Policy to Practice: Key Themes and Takeaways

The five-day conference tackled pressing structural challenges, including Africa’s infrastructure gap, high informality, and weak social protection systems. Key themes included:

Balancing Technology and Labour: How to integrate appropriate technology with human capital to maximize impact.

Green Jobs and Climate Resilience: Exploring the dual role of EIIPs in reducing unemployment and addressing environmental vulnerabilities.

Local Innovation for Scalable Impact: Highlighting community-driven solutions that can be adapted across contexts.

African Union representative Dr. Sabelo urged attendees to go beyond conversation. “This is a springboard for real action, not just declarations,” he stressed.

Dr. Mito Tsukamoto, Chief of the ILO’s EIIP, reminded delegates that infrastructure must serve humanity. “It’s not just about steel and concrete; it’s about dignity and opportunity,” she said.

Looking Ahead: A Springboard Toward 2027 and Beyond

As preparations begin for the 21st ILO Regional Conference in 2027 in Lusaka, Zambia, the Addis Ababa summit sets a new benchmark for collaboration, ambition, and results. The conference’s outcomes will feed directly into the 113th International Labour Conference and the Second World Social Summit scheduled for later this year.

In her closing remarks, Fanfan Rwanyindo praised Ethiopia’s exceptional leadership. “Ethiopia has hosted us with vision and grace. It has shown what coordination and purpose can achieve.”

She concluded with a resounding call to action: “What we’ve seen here works. Now is the time to scale, to act, and to believe—every African deserves the chance to contribute, to grow, and to thrive.”