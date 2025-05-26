Left Menu

Ecuador's Oil Inferno: Esmeraldas Refinery Blaze Contained

A fire at Ecuador's largest oil refinery in Esmeraldas ignited on Tuesday but has been controlled, according to official statements from Petroecuador and the energy minister. The incident prompted the safe evacuation of all staff, and investigations into the fire's cause and any resulting damage have begun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, but was swiftly brought under control, according to announcements from state oil company Petroecuador and the nation's energy minister.

All Petroecuador staff working at the Esmeraldas refinery were safely evacuated without any injuries, mitigating the potential for harm during the incident.

Currently, authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess any damage to the infrastructure, ensuring the refinery's safety and operational integrity.

