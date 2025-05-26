Ecuador's Oil Inferno: Esmeraldas Refinery Blaze Contained
A fire at Ecuador's largest oil refinery in Esmeraldas ignited on Tuesday but has been controlled, according to official statements from Petroecuador and the energy minister. The incident prompted the safe evacuation of all staff, and investigations into the fire's cause and any resulting damage have begun.
