Ecuador's Oil Inferno: Esmeraldas Refinery Blaze Contained

On Tuesday, a fire broke out at Ecuador's largest oil refinery, Esmeraldas, but was swiftly brought under control, according to announcements from state oil company Petroecuador and the nation's energy minister.

All Petroecuador staff working at the Esmeraldas refinery were safely evacuated without any injuries, mitigating the potential for harm during the incident.

Currently, authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess any damage to the infrastructure, ensuring the refinery's safety and operational integrity.

