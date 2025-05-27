Late-Night Encounter in Amroha: Notorious Criminal Injured, One Escapes

In a dramatic late-night encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, a known criminal involved in multiple cow slaughter cases was injured, while his accomplice managed to escape, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar detailed that the incident unfolded in a village under the jurisdiction of Didauli Police Station between May 26 and 27. During a routine nighttime check, police attempted to stop two men on a motorcycle, who then opened fire, injuring a head constable.

The police retaliated, injuring one suspect, identified as Kasim, notorious for over 20 criminal cases, including cow slaughter. The other suspect fled, prompting an ongoing manhunt. A country-made pistol, two magazines, a motorcycle, and cow slaughter tools were recovered at the scene.

