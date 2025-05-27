Left Menu

Late-Night Encounter in Amroha: Notorious Criminal Injured, One Escapes

A police encounter in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, left a wanted criminal injured while another suspect escaped. During the operation, the miscreants opened fire, injuring an officer. The captured suspect, Kasim, has over 20 cases, including cow slaughter. Police continue to search for the absconding criminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:59 IST
Amroha SP Amit Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic late-night encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, a known criminal involved in multiple cow slaughter cases was injured, while his accomplice managed to escape, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar detailed that the incident unfolded in a village under the jurisdiction of Didauli Police Station between May 26 and 27. During a routine nighttime check, police attempted to stop two men on a motorcycle, who then opened fire, injuring a head constable.

The police retaliated, injuring one suspect, identified as Kasim, notorious for over 20 criminal cases, including cow slaughter. The other suspect fled, prompting an ongoing manhunt. A country-made pistol, two magazines, a motorcycle, and cow slaughter tools were recovered at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

