Celebrating Scientific Excellence: Meet 2025 L’Oréal-UNESCO Women in Science Laureates

On 12 June 2025, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, five extraordinary women scientists will be honoured during the 27th edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards. These awards, a joint initiative by the Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO, aim to celebrate the achievements of women in science and amplify their voices in advancing knowledge, solving global challenges, and inspiring future generations—particularly young women—to pursue careers in STEM.

This year’s laureates, selected from a pool of 466 candidates through a rigorous evaluation led by an independent jury chaired by Professor Artur Avila—Fields Medal winner and globally renowned mathematician—represent the world’s five major regions. Their pioneering work spans physical sciences, mathematics, and computer science, and is transforming lives through advancements in cryptography, environmental science, quantum chemistry, high energy physics, and electrochemical sensing.

2025 Laureates: Advancing Science and Society

Africa and the Arab States: Professor Priscilla Baker – Analytical Chemistry

Based at the University of the Western Cape in Cape Town, South Africa, Professor Priscilla Baker is recognised for her trailblazing contributions in electrochemical microsensors. These highly sensitive tools are capable of detecting environmental contaminants with broad applications in the pharmaceutical, health, food, and energy sectors.

Baker’s work not only delivers solutions for real-world problems such as pollution and contamination but also strengthens the infrastructure for analytical research in South Africa. Her commitment to mentoring young scientists has helped cultivate a vibrant research culture in analytical electrochemistry.

Asia and the Pacific: Professor Xiaoyun Wang – Cryptography and Applied Mathematics

A professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, Xiaoyun Wang is a trailblazer in cryptographic mathematics. Her pivotal discovery of weaknesses in established hash functions—fundamental algorithms used in digital security—led to the development of new, more secure standards used today in banking, online transactions, and secure communications.

Professor Wang’s work laid the groundwork for modern cryptographic protocols and sparked inspiration among many aspiring women mathematicians across Asia. Her influence is a cornerstone in ensuring safe digital infrastructures for future generations.

Europe: Professor Claudia Felser – Condensed Matter Physics

As Director at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids in Dresden, Germany, Professor Claudia Felser is recognised for pioneering the field of topological quantum chemistry. Her groundbreaking research on magnetic materials and relativistic matter has opened doors for new energy-efficient technologies and sustainable green energy solutions.

Felser’s interdisciplinary approach bridges physics, chemistry, and mathematics, making her one of Europe’s most versatile scientific minds. Her efforts in public science communication and mentorship continue to empower a new generation of scientists, particularly young women passionate about the natural sciences.

Latin America and the Caribbean: Professor Maria Teresa Dova – Particle and Fields Physics

Professor Maria Teresa Dova, affiliated with the National University of La Plata and Argentina’s CONICET, has played a central role in some of the world’s most significant discoveries in particle physics. From contributing to the discovery of the Higgs boson to leading research in cosmic ray physics, her work has been instrumental in placing Argentina on the global physics map.

In addition to her scientific accomplishments, Professor Dova is a champion of educational equity and has mentored countless students across Latin America, paving the way for more inclusive participation in global scientific research.

North America: Professor Barbara Finlayson-Pitts – Environmental Science

A Distinguished Professor Emerita at the University of California, Irvine, Barbara Finlayson-Pitts is a visionary in the study of atmospheric chemistry. Her research on the molecular mechanisms behind photochemical smog and airborne particle interactions has informed vital environmental policies and improved public health outcomes.

Professor Finlayson-Pitts combines deep scientific insight with a passion for teaching and advocacy, having inspired generations of environmental scientists. Her work is crucial in addressing climate change, pollution, and sustainable development challenges in urban ecosystems.

A Legacy of Impact and Inclusion

Over nearly three decades, the L’Oréal–UNESCO For Women in Science Programme has supported over 4,700 women researchers in 110 countries. Among these, 137 have received international awards, and seven have gone on to win Nobel Prizes. Yet, despite this progress, women still represent only 31.1% of researchers globally, according to UNESCO.

The mission of the program extends far beyond recognition. It offers tangible support such as research funding, training, networking opportunities, and a platform for women scientists to share their work with the world. By breaking down barriers and empowering women to lead in scientific discovery, this initiative is shaping a future where talent and potential—not gender—define scientific leadership.

The 2025 L’Oréal-UNESCO laureates are living proof that diversity fuels innovation. Their achievements remind us that when women are given equal opportunities in science, the entire world benefits. As we celebrate their breakthroughs, we also reaffirm a collective commitment to building a more inclusive scientific community—one discovery at a time.