Cherry Growers Advocate for Local Processing Units Amid Weather Woes
Cherry growers in Shimla face logistics challenges due to unpredictable weather, impacting crop quality and market transportation. Farmers urge the government to establish village-level processing units to mitigate these issues. With high market value, quick processing and proper storage are essential for cherry preservation and profitability.
- Country:
- India
As cherry harvesting reaches its peak in Shimla, growers and horticulturists demand immediate establishment of processing units at the village level. Unpredictable weather conditions pose significant challenges in transporting crop to markets, risking damage to high-value produce.
Currently, cherries sell from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 per box, depending on quality and weight. However, sudden weather shifts obstruct logistical operations, limiting market access and affecting profitability, according to Sanjay Chauhan of the Horticulture Department.
Local initiatives for quick processing and storage are crucial. Farmers like Chunni Lal and Vivek Kapoor emphasize the need for these solutions to tackle delays. Bihari Sayogi of the Farmers and Orchardists' Union urges governmental intervention for localized processing plants to ensure quality and market readiness of the produce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
