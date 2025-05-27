Left Menu

Cherry Growers Advocate for Local Processing Units Amid Weather Woes

Cherry growers in Shimla face logistics challenges due to unpredictable weather, impacting crop quality and market transportation. Farmers urge the government to establish village-level processing units to mitigate these issues. With high market value, quick processing and proper storage are essential for cherry preservation and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:37 IST
Cherry Growers Advocate for Local Processing Units Amid Weather Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As cherry harvesting reaches its peak in Shimla, growers and horticulturists demand immediate establishment of processing units at the village level. Unpredictable weather conditions pose significant challenges in transporting crop to markets, risking damage to high-value produce.

Currently, cherries sell from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 per box, depending on quality and weight. However, sudden weather shifts obstruct logistical operations, limiting market access and affecting profitability, according to Sanjay Chauhan of the Horticulture Department.

Local initiatives for quick processing and storage are crucial. Farmers like Chunni Lal and Vivek Kapoor emphasize the need for these solutions to tackle delays. Bihari Sayogi of the Farmers and Orchardists' Union urges governmental intervention for localized processing plants to ensure quality and market readiness of the produce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025