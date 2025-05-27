Left Menu

Explosion Near Amritsar: One Dead, Investigation Points to Militant Links

An explosion near Naushera village in Amritsar on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of a person, suspected to be linked to the Babbar Khalsa group, according to officials. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that the investigation is underway and highlighted involvement of anti-national elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:50 IST
Explosion Near Amritsar: One Dead, Investigation Points to Militant Links
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion rocked the vicinity of Naushera village in Amritsar under the Kambo police station on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one individual, according to officials. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing.

Chief Minister Mann addressed reporters, revealing that the deceased was a member of the Babbar Khalsa organization, a militant group, and had been attempting to retrieve an explosive consignment. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Range further corroborated this, emphasizing the suspected individual's ties to Babbar Khalsa.

Maninder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from Amritsar Rural, stated that police were promptly dispatched to the scene following the explosion report. An individual, initially found severely injured, was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Officials suspect mishandling of explosives as the cause of the incident, commonly observed in areas where anti-national activities occur. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been dispatched to gather evidence and contribute to the ongoing investigation.

Police force has been placed on high alert following the blast as further information is awaited from the investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025