Explosion Near Amritsar: One Dead, Investigation Points to Militant Links

An explosion rocked the vicinity of Naushera village in Amritsar under the Kambo police station on Tuesday morning, resulting in the death of one individual, according to officials. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed that an investigation is currently ongoing.

Chief Minister Mann addressed reporters, revealing that the deceased was a member of the Babbar Khalsa organization, a militant group, and had been attempting to retrieve an explosive consignment. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Range further corroborated this, emphasizing the suspected individual's ties to Babbar Khalsa.

Maninder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) from Amritsar Rural, stated that police were promptly dispatched to the scene following the explosion report. An individual, initially found severely injured, was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Officials suspect mishandling of explosives as the cause of the incident, commonly observed in areas where anti-national activities occur. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been dispatched to gather evidence and contribute to the ongoing investigation.

Police force has been placed on high alert following the blast as further information is awaited from the investigation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)