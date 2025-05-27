Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India-Pakistan Border Security
BSF's Operation Sindoor on May 8-9 targeted Chakbura launch pad, reportedly causing casualties among Pakistani forces. Pakistani drones retaliated on May 10, killing three Indian personnel. The BSF plans to honor its fallen soldiers by naming posts after them, highlighting the bravery of women personnel involved.
- Country:
- India
On the night of May 8-9, Operation Sindoor became a critical episode in the Jammu region as the Border Security Force (BSF) launched an attack on Pakistan's Chakbura launch pad. As per BSF DIG SS Mand, the pre-emptive strike, based on real-time intelligence, targeted a group of 30-40 Pakistani terrorists, resulting in reported casualties of 7-12 individuals, including three Pakistani Army personnel and a few Rangers.
Following this operation, DIG Mand stated that the morale of the terrorists was significantly diminished within just 1 to 1.5 hours. He noted the involvement of JeM terrorists and the active participation of women BSF soldiers during the operation.
BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, highlighted that on May 10, low-flying drones from Pakistan targeted Indian posts, leading to the deaths of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar while they countered a drone payload. To honor their sacrifice, Anand proposed naming two posts after the fallen personnel and one as 'Sindoor'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Operation Sindoor
- BSF
- Jammu
- Pakistan
- Chakbura
- terrorists
- drones
- Indian Army
- casualties
- women soldiers
ALSO READ
Our fight was against terror infra, terrorists but Pak military chose to support terrorists and widened conflict: Air Marshal AK Bharti.
PM Modi's New Doctrine: A Stern Warning for Terrorists
BJD Hails Operation Sindoor: A Strong Message to Pakistan and Terrorists
More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in Indian attack: PM Modi in address to nation.
Drones and Drama: Sheriff's Bold Strategy to Disarm Kids