Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India-Pakistan Border Security

BSF's Operation Sindoor on May 8-9 targeted Chakbura launch pad, reportedly causing casualties among Pakistani forces. Pakistani drones retaliated on May 10, killing three Indian personnel. The BSF plans to honor its fallen soldiers by naming posts after them, highlighting the bravery of women personnel involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:01 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India-Pakistan Border Security
BSF DIG, SS Mand. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the night of May 8-9, Operation Sindoor became a critical episode in the Jammu region as the Border Security Force (BSF) launched an attack on Pakistan's Chakbura launch pad. As per BSF DIG SS Mand, the pre-emptive strike, based on real-time intelligence, targeted a group of 30-40 Pakistani terrorists, resulting in reported casualties of 7-12 individuals, including three Pakistani Army personnel and a few Rangers.

Following this operation, DIG Mand stated that the morale of the terrorists was significantly diminished within just 1 to 1.5 hours. He noted the involvement of JeM terrorists and the active participation of women BSF soldiers during the operation.

BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, highlighted that on May 10, low-flying drones from Pakistan targeted Indian posts, leading to the deaths of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar while they countered a drone payload. To honor their sacrifice, Anand proposed naming two posts after the fallen personnel and one as 'Sindoor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025