Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India-Pakistan Border Security

On the night of May 8-9, Operation Sindoor became a critical episode in the Jammu region as the Border Security Force (BSF) launched an attack on Pakistan's Chakbura launch pad. As per BSF DIG SS Mand, the pre-emptive strike, based on real-time intelligence, targeted a group of 30-40 Pakistani terrorists, resulting in reported casualties of 7-12 individuals, including three Pakistani Army personnel and a few Rangers.

Following this operation, DIG Mand stated that the morale of the terrorists was significantly diminished within just 1 to 1.5 hours. He noted the involvement of JeM terrorists and the active participation of women BSF soldiers during the operation.

BSF IG Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, highlighted that on May 10, low-flying drones from Pakistan targeted Indian posts, leading to the deaths of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar while they countered a drone payload. To honor their sacrifice, Anand proposed naming two posts after the fallen personnel and one as 'Sindoor'.

