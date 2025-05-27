Left Menu

India's Kaveri Engine Trials in Russia: A Leap Towards Indigenous Fighter Jet Power

DRDO is testing the Indian-developed Kaveri jet engine in Russia, aiming to power Made in India unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Originally for the LCA, interest revives as media campaigns urge government support. Future partnerships and projects aim to reduce import reliance for the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:51 IST
India's Kaveri Engine Trials in Russia: A Leap Towards Indigenous Fighter Jet Power
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's leading defence research agency, is currently conducting trials of the indigenous Kaveri jet engine in Russia. The trials are crucial as DRDO plans to utilize this engine to power the 'Made in India' long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). According to defense officials speaking to ANI, approximately 25 hours of testing still need to be done, pending clearance from Russian authorities.

Reviving interest, the Kaveri engine is now a focal point for India's UCAV project amidst a social media push titled #FundKaveri. Originally, the engine was set to power the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), but delays saw the American GE-404 engines take its place, powering multiple LCA Mark 1s and twin-seater trainers, and intended for 83 LCA Mark 1As pending supply issues.

Officials speculate on Kaveri's applicability to the LCA, aiming to showcase its capabilities. Simultaneously, DRDO is seeking partnerships with foreign firms to develop a more powerful engine for future aircraft like the Mark 2 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Discussions are ongoing with firms from France, the UK, and the US, part of India's broader strategy to cut imports and establish indigenous platforms for its Air Force.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025