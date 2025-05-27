India's Kaveri Engine Trials in Russia: A Leap Towards Indigenous Fighter Jet Power

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's leading defence research agency, is currently conducting trials of the indigenous Kaveri jet engine in Russia. The trials are crucial as DRDO plans to utilize this engine to power the 'Made in India' long-range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). According to defense officials speaking to ANI, approximately 25 hours of testing still need to be done, pending clearance from Russian authorities.

Reviving interest, the Kaveri engine is now a focal point for India's UCAV project amidst a social media push titled #FundKaveri. Originally, the engine was set to power the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), but delays saw the American GE-404 engines take its place, powering multiple LCA Mark 1s and twin-seater trainers, and intended for 83 LCA Mark 1As pending supply issues.

Officials speculate on Kaveri's applicability to the LCA, aiming to showcase its capabilities. Simultaneously, DRDO is seeking partnerships with foreign firms to develop a more powerful engine for future aircraft like the Mark 2 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. Discussions are ongoing with firms from France, the UK, and the US, part of India's broader strategy to cut imports and establish indigenous platforms for its Air Force.