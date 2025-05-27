West Bengal Set to Launch Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Amid SSC Case Review

In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a comprehensive recruitment initiative for teachers, slated to kick off with advertisements by May 30. This announcement comes in the backdrop of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the School Service Commission (SSC), with the court requiring notices by May 31.

Banerjee noted the complications due to the Supreme Court's summer vacation, indicating a parallel process where a review petition is being pursued even as steps to issue advertisements proceed. The top court's directive mandates the completion of the recruitment process, including appointing assistant teachers, by December 31.

The recruitment will fill 24,203 positions in government schools, adhering to High Court orders. Vacancies include 11,517 additional slots for classes 9 and 10, and 6,912 for classes 11 and 12. Age relaxations and job experience will support applicants, with separate departments handling Group C and D recruitments. Current teachers' salaries are assured through December.

