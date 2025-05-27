West Bengal Set to Launch Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Amid SSC Case Review
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a major recruitment drive for teachers, with advertisements to be issued by May 30. Despite a pending review petition with the Supreme Court in the School Service Commission (SSC) case, the process will align with the Court's May 31 and December 31 deadlines.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a comprehensive recruitment initiative for teachers, slated to kick off with advertisements by May 30. This announcement comes in the backdrop of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the School Service Commission (SSC), with the court requiring notices by May 31.
Banerjee noted the complications due to the Supreme Court's summer vacation, indicating a parallel process where a review petition is being pursued even as steps to issue advertisements proceed. The top court's directive mandates the completion of the recruitment process, including appointing assistant teachers, by December 31.
The recruitment will fill 24,203 positions in government schools, adhering to High Court orders. Vacancies include 11,517 additional slots for classes 9 and 10, and 6,912 for classes 11 and 12. Age relaxations and job experience will support applicants, with separate departments handling Group C and D recruitments. Current teachers' salaries are assured through December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling History: Argentine Supreme Court Discovers Nazi Archives
Supreme Court Calls for Probe into Alleged River Yamuna Embankment
Supreme Court Pushes for Specialized Courts for Expeditious Trials
NCLT Postpones Hearing in Bhushan Power & Steel Liquidation Case Amid Supreme Court Ruling
Supreme Court Petition Challenges Inaction in Justice Cash-Discovery Scandal