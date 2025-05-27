Left Menu

West Bengal Set to Launch Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Amid SSC Case Review

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a major recruitment drive for teachers, with advertisements to be issued by May 30. Despite a pending review petition with the Supreme Court in the School Service Commission (SSC) case, the process will align with the Court's May 31 and December 31 deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:25 IST
West Bengal Set to Launch Massive Teacher Recruitment Drive Amid SSC Case Review
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the press conference. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared a comprehensive recruitment initiative for teachers, slated to kick off with advertisements by May 30. This announcement comes in the backdrop of an ongoing Supreme Court case involving the School Service Commission (SSC), with the court requiring notices by May 31.

Banerjee noted the complications due to the Supreme Court's summer vacation, indicating a parallel process where a review petition is being pursued even as steps to issue advertisements proceed. The top court's directive mandates the completion of the recruitment process, including appointing assistant teachers, by December 31.

The recruitment will fill 24,203 positions in government schools, adhering to High Court orders. Vacancies include 11,517 additional slots for classes 9 and 10, and 6,912 for classes 11 and 12. Age relaxations and job experience will support applicants, with separate departments handling Group C and D recruitments. Current teachers' salaries are assured through December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025