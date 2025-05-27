Shock Resignation in Maradona Homicide Trial

In a surprising turn of events, one of the three presiding judges in Diego Maradona's homicide trial has stepped down. The resignation came amid a scandal involving the alleged filming of an unauthorized documentary related to the case.

The ongoing trial, initiated on March 11, has garnered massive attention in Argentina, a nation deeply attached to the legacy of the World Cup-winning football star. Maradona's untimely death has left fans and legal observers keenly watching every development.

The unexpected judicial exit raises questions about the trial's future direction, especially given the unauthorized documentary's part in the unfolding drama. As legal proceedings hang in the balance, Argentina watches closely.