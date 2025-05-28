Chennai Police Launch Probe into Alleged Assault on Relief Volunteers
The Chennai Police Commissioner has initiated an investigation into claims of police assault on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) volunteers during fire relief efforts in Vyasarpadi. Allegations raised by TVK Chief Vijay include the assault of two women volunteers. The Deputy Commissioner (Crime Against Children and Women) is leading the probe.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Chennai Police Commissioner has ordered an inquiry following accusations of police misconduct during fire relief operations in Vyasarpadi. The complaints, made by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay, allege that TVK volunteers were assaulted by law enforcement while assisting fire-affected residents.
The controversy stems from accusations that two female TVK volunteers, Sangavathi and Tamilselvi, were physically attacked by the police. The alleged incident occurred while TVK members distributed essentials to those impacted by the fire that destroyed 15 huts on May 26. Both women are reportedly receiving medical care at Stanley Hospital.
Despite the Chennai Police denying these claims, the Police Commissioner has tasked a Deputy Commissioner, specializing in Crimes Against Children and Women, to lead a thorough investigation. This development underscores the tension between local authorities and community volunteers amid ongoing relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alt News Co-founder Files Complaint Over Social Media Threat
Delhi High Court Dismisses Anjali Birla's Defamation Case Against Social Media Posts
Gujarat Official Arrested for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Amid Operation Sindoor
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy: Inquiry Initiated