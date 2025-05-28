Left Menu

Paka Venkata Satyanarayana Sworn into Rajya Sabha as DMK Prepares for Elections

Paka Venkata Satyanarayana took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, marking a milestone in his public service journey. Meanwhile, DMK is gearing up for upcoming polls by nominating candidates, including actor Kamal Haasan. Political tensions rise in Tamil Nadu as parties strategize for the June 19 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:36 IST
Paka Venkata Satyanarayana Sworn into Rajya Sabha as DMK Prepares for Elections
MP P Venkata Satyanarayana and VP Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/X@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony at Parliament House, Paka Venkata Satyanarayana was sworn into the Rajya Sabha by Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The momentous occasion was shared by Satyanarayana on X, expressing that this marks an unforgettable milestone in his public service journey.

Elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh, the senior BJP leader and state Disciplinary Committee Chairman will now serve in the Upper House. In parallel developments, political dynamics in Tamil Nadu are heating up as DMK allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to Makkal Needhi Maiyam with actor Kamal Haasan declared their candidate.

Controversy ensued when Kamal Haasan's comments on Kannada's linguistic roots sparked outrage, prompting BJP Karnataka's Vijayendra Yediyurappa to demand an apology. As the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly prepares for the June 19 election, the DMK-led bloc, holding a majority with 158 votes, is well-positioned to secure four seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025