Paka Venkata Satyanarayana Sworn into Rajya Sabha as DMK Prepares for Elections

In a solemn ceremony at Parliament House, Paka Venkata Satyanarayana was sworn into the Rajya Sabha by Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar. The momentous occasion was shared by Satyanarayana on X, expressing that this marks an unforgettable milestone in his public service journey.

Elected unopposed from Andhra Pradesh, the senior BJP leader and state Disciplinary Committee Chairman will now serve in the Upper House. In parallel developments, political dynamics in Tamil Nadu are heating up as DMK allocated one Rajya Sabha seat to Makkal Needhi Maiyam with actor Kamal Haasan declared their candidate.

Controversy ensued when Kamal Haasan's comments on Kannada's linguistic roots sparked outrage, prompting BJP Karnataka's Vijayendra Yediyurappa to demand an apology. As the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly prepares for the June 19 election, the DMK-led bloc, holding a majority with 158 votes, is well-positioned to secure four seats.

