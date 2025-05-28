Left Menu

Assam Politics in Turmoil: CM Sarma vs. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of close ties with Pakistan, escalating a political storm. Gogoi denies the allegations, linking his Pakistan visit to his wife's work. A Special Investigation Team will release a report, heightening tensions between the Congress and the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:55 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh twist to the political drama in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of maintaining suspicious ties with the Pakistani establishment. The allegations surfaced after Gogoi acknowledged his past visit to Pakistan.

Chief Minister Sarma insisted that Gogoi's admission was merely "the beginning of a serious issue," promising to release evidence on September 10. He described this potential scandal as profoundly alarming, suggesting that Gogoi's connections with Pakistan could have national security implications.

The Assam government has launched a Special Investigation Team to examine these claims, assuring the public of full transparency once the report is finalized. Meanwhile, Gogoi has dismissed the accusations, asserting his wife's professional commitments were the sole reason for his trip over a decade ago. He criticized Sarma's statements as defamatory, aimed at tarnishing his reputation ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

