Left Menu

China's Strategic Loan Aid: Bolstering Pakistan's Economy

China has agreed to refinance USD 3.7 billion in Chinese currency loans for Pakistan, contributing to maintaining foreign exchange reserves. This move aligns with China's policy to decouple from the US dollar. Despite concerns over interest rates, the refinancing is crucial for Pakistan's fiscal stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:18 IST
China's Strategic Loan Aid: Bolstering Pakistan's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move to boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves, China has committed to refinancing USD 3.7 billion in loans, now denominated in Chinese currency, before the end of June. According to sources within Pakistan's government, this significant financial commitment comes amid China's drive to decouple its economic dealings from the US dollar.

The recent discussions highlighted that Pakistan returned a USD 1.3 billion loan to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in three installments earlier this year. As the new agreement solidifies, it's expected that the ICBC will reissue the loan in Chinese currency. While the interest rate details are yet to be finalized, this refinancing remains critical for maintaining Pakistan's economic stability.

This move is part of a broader strategy by China to detach from the US currency and provide a fiscal lifeline to Pakistan at a time when foreign loans amounting to USD 6.2 billion, primarily from China, shape the country's economic landscape. With USD 2.1 billion of these loans set to mature soon, timely refinancing remains pivotal for Pakistan's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025