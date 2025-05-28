Left Menu

Rajasthan Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' Postponed Amid Tense Regional Climate

The Rajasthan government has postponed the civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield' due to administrative reasons. Originally scheduled for May 29 in four border districts, the exercise aims to test emergency systems amid growing regional tensions following India's military actions against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:02 IST
Rajasthan Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' Postponed Amid Tense Regional Climate
Still from earlier mock drill held in Rajasthan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The scheduled civil defence exercise, 'Operation Shield,' in Rajasthan's border districts has been postponed due to administrative reasons, according to an official release by the state's Home Department. The exercise, initially planned for May 29, aims to test the efficacy of emergency response systems amid escalating regional tensions.

Originally announced by Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi, the mock drills were set to occur in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner. The drills intended to include sirens and emergency response evaluations. Jaisalmer, sharing a border with Pakistan, was to see special arrangements, though a meeting will determine the exact time and location.

This postponement follows recently conducted exercises across 28 cities on May 7 for Operation Sindoor, launched by India in retaliation to an April terror attack. India carried out strikes on terrorist sites within Pakistan and PoJK, marking its deepest national defense action since 1971. Key officials, including Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the media on the operation aimed at delivering justice to terror victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025