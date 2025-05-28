Rajasthan Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield' Postponed Amid Tense Regional Climate

The scheduled civil defence exercise, 'Operation Shield,' in Rajasthan's border districts has been postponed due to administrative reasons, according to an official release by the state's Home Department. The exercise, initially planned for May 29, aims to test the efficacy of emergency response systems amid escalating regional tensions.

Originally announced by Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi, the mock drills were set to occur in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Bikaner. The drills intended to include sirens and emergency response evaluations. Jaisalmer, sharing a border with Pakistan, was to see special arrangements, though a meeting will determine the exact time and location.

This postponement follows recently conducted exercises across 28 cities on May 7 for Operation Sindoor, launched by India in retaliation to an April terror attack. India carried out strikes on terrorist sites within Pakistan and PoJK, marking its deepest national defense action since 1971. Key officials, including Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the media on the operation aimed at delivering justice to terror victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)