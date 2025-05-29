Legacy of Reform: Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh

In a solemn tribute to the enduring legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and other dignitaries gathered in Lucknow on Thursday to commemorate his death anniversary. Chief Minister Adityanath lauded Singh's transformative role in land reform and rural development, noting his influence is still visible in modern Uttar Pradesh.

Concurrently, Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar paid homage to the former Prime Minister at Kisan Ghat in Delhi. During his address, Dhankhar praised Singh's unwavering dedication to farmers, calling for the agricultural community to advance into trade sectors beyond mere production.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, a staunch advocate for farmers' rights and land ownership, left a formidable impact with legislative achievements such as the Debt Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960. His political and literary pursuits reflect his profound commitment to economic reforms and societal welfare in India.