Tech-Driven Farming: Tripura's Agricultural Revolution

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' aiming to enhance agricultural productivity through technology. By incorporating Artificial Intelligence and modern techniques, the initiative strives to increase farmers' income and modernize agricultural markets, contributing significantly to Tripura's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:12 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has officially launched the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a technologically-driven initiative aimed at boosting agricultural productivity across the northeastern state. Speaking in Bishramganj, Saha emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating technology, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), into farming practices to maximize output.

Highlighting the benefits of technology-driven agriculture, Saha cited how AI can assist pineapple growers with accurate weather forecasts, enabling them to take precautionary measures against potential crop damage. Drones, he explained, can help monitor pest infestations in rubber plantations, leading to significant advantages for farmers.

The government, committed to agricultural development, has seen a significant rise in farmers' incomes since 2015. With initiatives such as the PM Kishan Yojana and modernized marketplaces, the state of Tripura is set to become a beacon of agricultural prosperity.

