Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Corruption with Arrests in Fake Passport Racket

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Passport Assistant and an agent in Mumbai for issuing passports using fake documents in a corruption case. The accused were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to facilitate fake passports in exchange for bribes, with further arrests expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:18 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Corruption with Arrests in Fake Passport Racket
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made significant progress in dismantling a corruption ring involving the issuance of passports based on forged documents. On Thursday, the CBI arrested two individuals, including Akshay Kumar Meena, a Junior Passport Assistant at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and an agent named Bhavesh Shantilal Shah.

According to the First Information Report, the accused public servant conspired with private agents to extract undue advantage for facilitating passport-related tasks between 2023 and 2024. Involved in the conspiracy with these agents and other unidentified individuals, the accused manipulated the process to enable fake passport issuance to unknown applicants using fraudulent papers, such as falsified Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other identity verifications.

Investigations revealed bribery communication through chats and discovered discrepancies such as inactive contact numbers provided by applicants. Fingerprints of deceit were further evident as police verification for 'Tatkaal Scheme' passports returned adverse results, indicating that the listed addresses were fabricated. Both individuals have been remanded to custody by the Special CBI Court in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025