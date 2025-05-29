Left Menu

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: No Signs of Restart Amid Occupation

The International Atomic Energy Agency reports no evidence of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, currently under Russian occupation. A team from the IAEA onsite has confirmed that there are no active preparations underway for a restart of the facility.

Updated: 29-05-2025 19:19 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not observed any signs of Russia preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which remains under its control. This statement comes from an IAEA official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the official, the IAEA's team on the ground confirms no active efforts or preparations are currently being made to bring the plant back online. These observations come despite ongoing logistical and political complexities surrounding the plant's status.

Located in Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe's largest nuclear power station and has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions since the onset of its occupation. The IAEA continues to closely monitor the situation to ensure safety and compliance with international protocols.

