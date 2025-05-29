Left Menu

Delhi Experiences Light Showers Amidst Weather Warnings

Delhi witnessed light showers on Thursday evening, providing slight relief from the hot climate. Weather alerts remain in place as the southwest monsoon progresses over key regions. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain, signaling change across parts of India amidst varying weather patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:53 IST
Still from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi received light rain showers on Thursday evening, offering brief relief from the ongoing hot and humid conditions. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg was particularly picturesque under the overcast sky, with some areas of the city experiencing light showers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has issued a yellow alert warning of potential lightning, thunderstorms, and squalls. For May 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has escalated its alert to orange for similar weather phenomena in Delhi.

The IMD reports that the southwest monsoon has progressed into additional areas, including parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and areas in the northern Bay of Bengal. Further advancements are predicted in West Bengal and Bihar within the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the monsoon has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall across various regions, including Kerala, Goa, and northeastern states, coupled with thunderstorms and strong winds in several locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

