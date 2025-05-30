India's Early Monsoon: Boosting Agriculture & Economy in 2025

India's meteorological department forecasts a noteworthy second year of above-average monsoons in 2025, with rains arriving the earliest in 16 years.

The monsoon, crucial to India's agriculture-heavy economy, impacts inflation and Reserve Bank policies. Early rains bring relief from intense heat, aiding in prompt crop planting.

Farmers are optimistic, anticipating early sowing and enhanced crop yields, benefiting the economy and potentially stabilizing food prices amid shifts in the agricultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)