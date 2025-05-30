Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Devi Ahilyabai's Legacy with Women's Bike Rally

In a significant tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched 'Ahilya Vahini', a women-led bike rally originating from Bhopal's Shaurya Smarak. This initiative commemorates the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic queen, who laid a strong foundation for women's empowerment through her governance.

Highlighting the occasion, CM Yadav remarked, 'On the eve of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary, this rally signifies her enduring legacy of good governance. Our state's progress in cultural, economic, and governance spheres aligns with her visionary path.' Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhopal on May 31 for the celebrations, focusing on women's empowerment.

Furthermore, under the 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme, the CM also launched a bus journey for women, aiming to educate them about regional heritage and landscapes. Since its inception in 2013, this initiative has reached over 15,000 youth, providing educational tours to historically pivotal sites. (ANI)

