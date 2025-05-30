Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Devi Ahilyabai's Legacy with Women's Bike Rally

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Ahilya Vahini' women's bike rally in Bhopal to commemorate Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th birth anniversary. The event emphasized women’s empowerment and justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on May 31 to mark the celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates Devi Ahilyabai's Legacy with Women's Bike Rally
MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off the bike rally (Photo/ @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched 'Ahilya Vahini', a women-led bike rally originating from Bhopal's Shaurya Smarak. This initiative commemorates the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic queen, who laid a strong foundation for women's empowerment through her governance.

Highlighting the occasion, CM Yadav remarked, 'On the eve of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary, this rally signifies her enduring legacy of good governance. Our state's progress in cultural, economic, and governance spheres aligns with her visionary path.' Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bhopal on May 31 for the celebrations, focusing on women's empowerment.

Furthermore, under the 'Maa Tujhe Pranam' scheme, the CM also launched a bus journey for women, aiming to educate them about regional heritage and landscapes. Since its inception in 2013, this initiative has reached over 15,000 youth, providing educational tours to historically pivotal sites. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025