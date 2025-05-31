Left Menu

Delhi Political Tensions Rise Over Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025

AAP workers were detained for protesting against the BJP-led government over the Mahila Samridhi Yojana. BJP's JP Nadda announced the scheme on Women's Day. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta marked 100 days in office, criticizing the AAP for alleged power greed while promoting grassroots governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:26 IST
AAP workers detained by police (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heightened political climate, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists faced detention by Delhi police during protests against the BJP-led administration's Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2025. On March 8, International Women's Day, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda introduced this direct cash transfer initiative aimed at empowering Delhi's women.

During his announcement in the capital, Nadda confirmed the approval of the scheme, which allocates Rs 2500 to each woman beneficiary. Concurrently, the Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, commemorated its 100th day in office. CM Gupta attended the '100 Din Seva Ke' program, marking the occasion with a public address.

Chief Minister Gupta took the opportunity to issue a scathing critique of AAP's previous governance, accusing them of prioritizing power over public service. She recounted the party's inception at Ramlila Maidan, where public support was vast, but suggested AAP leaders grew increasingly power-hungry, contrasting with her focus on grassroots efforts alongside her cabinet and MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

