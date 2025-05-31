Reviving Uranium Mining in Utah: The Promise and Peril

In Utah's southeastern desert, a revival of uranium mining is underway, fueled by fast-tracked regulatory approvals under President Donald Trump's administration.

These initiatives, part of a national energy emergency declaration, aim to reduce reliance on imported uranium, a move viewed as critical for energy and national security.

While global uranium prices have rebounded and a US import ban on Russian uranium persists, the long-term success of revived mining efforts depends on prices remaining high enough to ensure financial viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)