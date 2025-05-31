Controversy Erupts Over RIMS-2 Construction on Fertile Land in Ranchi

In Ranchi, a potential controversy is brewing over the proposed construction of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS-2) on fertile land in the Kanke area. Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi has voiced strong opposition, urging the government to seek out barren land for the project instead.

Marandi accused the government of displacing farmers and warned of imminent protests if the situation persists. He also called for the withdrawal of police forces currently deployed in the area. Marandi underscored the farmers' plight and mentioned that support from tribal communities across Jharkhand would be mobilized if necessary.

Meanwhile, during a visit to Ranchi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was greeted by tribal artisans and praised the state's cultural and spiritual significance. He spoke about Jharkhand's rich heritage and notably honored freedom fighter Birsa Munda, emphasizing the respect and inspiration his legacy continues to evoke nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)