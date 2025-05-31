Tragic Incident in Mumbai: Parking Lift Collapse Claims Life

A tragic accident occurred in the Borivali West area of Mumbai on Saturday, as a car parking lift collapsed, leading to the loss of one life and injuring another.

Initial reports indicate that one victim succumbed to injuries on-site, while the other was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Medical authorities have disclosed that the injured individual is out of immediate danger and is being observed closely.

Emergency services, including police and fire brigade units, quickly arrived at the scene for rescue operations. Authorities are continuing to gather more information related to the incident.

