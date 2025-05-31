Mizoram's Deadly Downpour: Flash Floods and Landslides Claim Lives

Mizoram has been struck by severe flash floods and landslides, leading to the tragic loss of four lives, state officials reported. The disaster has wreaked havoc over the past 24 hours, with districts such as Aizwal, Lunglei, and Champhai witnessing significant damage to homes and roads.

Among the deceased are three family members in Champhai district, with another casualty reported in Serchhip district. Furthermore, one individual has been entangled in debris, as noted by the district administration. Ongoing monitoring and relief efforts are being administered by Mizoram's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department.

Mizoram Governor General VK Singh expressed his condolences over the fatalities and damage endured due to the heavy rainfall. He commended the efforts of rescue teams and urged citizens in flood-prone areas to exercise caution. Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Minister Prof. Lalnilawma has called for relief preparedness and announced financial aid to support affected families.

