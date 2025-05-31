Honoring a Legacy: PM Modi Celebrates Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary, celebrating her remarkable legacy in women's empowerment and governance. At the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, PM Modi acknowledged her contributions as an inspiration for 140 crore Indians.

Modi emphasized Ahilyabai's vision of governance focused on public service and infrastructure development, including the launch of the Indore Metro. He highlighted her role in promoting agriculture, textile industry innovations, and social reforms like women's property rights and remarriage, amid societal challenges.

Reflecting on historical hardships, Modi noted Ahilyabai's dedication to preserving India's culture and empowering disadvantaged communities. He also launched new projects in Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing the government's commitment to women-led development, financial independence, and increased representation in governance and security sectors.