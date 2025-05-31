Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: PM Modi Celebrates Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal, emphasizing her contributions to women's empowerment, governance, and cultural preservation. He also launched several infrastructure projects in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting initiatives enhancing women's roles in India's development and security sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:57 IST
Honoring a Legacy: PM Modi Celebrates Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar's 300th Birth Anniversary
PM Narendra Modi paying tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her birth anniversary in Bhopal (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary, celebrating her remarkable legacy in women's empowerment and governance. At the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal, PM Modi acknowledged her contributions as an inspiration for 140 crore Indians.

Modi emphasized Ahilyabai's vision of governance focused on public service and infrastructure development, including the launch of the Indore Metro. He highlighted her role in promoting agriculture, textile industry innovations, and social reforms like women's property rights and remarriage, amid societal challenges.

Reflecting on historical hardships, Modi noted Ahilyabai's dedication to preserving India's culture and empowering disadvantaged communities. He also launched new projects in Madhya Pradesh, reinforcing the government's commitment to women-led development, financial independence, and increased representation in governance and security sectors.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025