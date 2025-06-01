Left Menu

Tragedy in Cirebon Quarry: Rescuers Battle Against Time

Indonesian authorities persist in their search for eight individuals trapped in a Cirebon quarry collapse, which has already claimed 17 lives. The dangerous site fails to meet safety standards. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will investigate its causes, while adverse weather continues to threaten the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 01-06-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 08:22 IST
Tragedy in Cirebon Quarry: Rescuers Battle Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian authorities will persist in their search efforts on Sunday to locate eight individuals trapped after a rock collapse at a quarry in West Java. The disaster has already claimed 17 lives, with six others injured, according to a statement from the search and rescue agency, Basarnas.

The site in Cirebon, which witnesses the unfortunate event on Friday, is deemed hazardous. 'It does not meet safety standards for workers,' noted West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi on Instagram. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is set to investigate the collapse and evaluate risks associated with likely further landslides.

According to Muhammad Wafid, chief of the ministry's geological agency, Cirebon Regency is highly susceptible to soil movement, primarily when rainfall exceeds normal levels. The quarry's method of undercutting in the open mining area and steep slope likely contributed to the collapse. 'Rescuers need to be cautious of the weather and steep inclines,' advised Wafid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025