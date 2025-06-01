Tragedy in Cirebon Quarry: Rescuers Battle Against Time

Indonesian authorities will persist in their search efforts on Sunday to locate eight individuals trapped after a rock collapse at a quarry in West Java. The disaster has already claimed 17 lives, with six others injured, according to a statement from the search and rescue agency, Basarnas.

The site in Cirebon, which witnesses the unfortunate event on Friday, is deemed hazardous. 'It does not meet safety standards for workers,' noted West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi on Instagram. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry is set to investigate the collapse and evaluate risks associated with likely further landslides.

According to Muhammad Wafid, chief of the ministry's geological agency, Cirebon Regency is highly susceptible to soil movement, primarily when rainfall exceeds normal levels. The quarry's method of undercutting in the open mining area and steep slope likely contributed to the collapse. 'Rescuers need to be cautious of the weather and steep inclines,' advised Wafid.

(With inputs from agencies.)