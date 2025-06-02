Heroic Lachung Community Rallies to Evacuate Stranded Tourists Amid Adverse Weather

Amid the chaotic backdrop of continuous rainfall and landslides, the Lachung community has mobilized swiftly to evacuate tourists stranded in the region. Led by Gyatso Lachungpa, the Lachung Hotel Association and various local bodies, including the police and forest personnel, have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of visitors.

The response has seen hotel owners, along with community members, take up the task of personally guiding tourists to safety, navigating through challenging terrains. Their efforts became necessary after reports of over a thousand tourists being marooned due to adverse weather conditions, compounded by landslides and bridge collapses in the region.

The severe conditions have not only affected transportation infrastructure, like the Phidang bridge, but also led to some tourists going missing. As the search continues, with authorities searching for both individuals and missing vehicles, the IMD reports that extreme weather may persist, emphasizing the urgency of the evacuation operations currently underway.

