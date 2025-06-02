Left Menu

Heroic Lachung Community Rallies to Evacuate Stranded Tourists Amid Adverse Weather

Stranded tourists in Lachung are being evacuated thanks to a concerted effort by local police, residents, and hotel owners, led by Gyatso Lachungpa. The operation faces weather-related hurdles, but locals remain determined to ensure the safety and smooth evacuation of all tourists affected by landslides and heavy rainfall.

02-06-2025
Lachung Hotel Association evacuating the stranded indiviiduals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the chaotic backdrop of continuous rainfall and landslides, the Lachung community has mobilized swiftly to evacuate tourists stranded in the region. Led by Gyatso Lachungpa, the Lachung Hotel Association and various local bodies, including the police and forest personnel, have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of visitors.

The response has seen hotel owners, along with community members, take up the task of personally guiding tourists to safety, navigating through challenging terrains. Their efforts became necessary after reports of over a thousand tourists being marooned due to adverse weather conditions, compounded by landslides and bridge collapses in the region.

The severe conditions have not only affected transportation infrastructure, like the Phidang bridge, but also led to some tourists going missing. As the search continues, with authorities searching for both individuals and missing vehicles, the IMD reports that extreme weather may persist, emphasizing the urgency of the evacuation operations currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

