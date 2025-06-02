"Will fight for state's welfare under KCR's leadership": BRS leader Madhusudhana Chary on Telangana Statehood Day

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader S Madhusudhana Chary recalled the long struggle led by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for the formation of Telangana on the occasion of its statehood day. He said the BRS, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, will continue to fight for the welfare of the people and hold the ruling party accountable for its unfulfilled promises.

Speaking to ANI, Madhusudhana Chary said, "The TRS, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, fought for 14 long years to get Telangana statehood. KCR played a key role in pressuring the Centre and uniting all political parties, which finally led to the formation of Telangana on June 2, 2014. He became the first Chief Minister and made Telangana a model state with top rankings in per capita income, power usage, and development. But after we lost power in December 2023, the Congress government brought the state into a miserable condition. In my 40 years of politics, I have never seen such a bad government. They have failed to deliver even a single promise. We, under KCR's leadership, will fight for the state's welfare and demand that the Congress government fulfil its promises." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for Telangana Statehood Day.

He noted the state's contribution to the nation and wished the people 'success and prosperity'. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to the wonderful people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. The state is known for making innumerable contributions to national progress."

The Prime Minister said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Centre has boosted 'Ease of Living' in the state. "Over the last decade, the NDA Government has undertaken many measures to boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of the state. May the people of the state be blessed with success and prosperity," PM Modi posted. (ANI)

