Ukraine's attacks cut power to whole of Russia-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, Russian agencies report

The whole part of the Zaporizhzhia region controlled by Russia has lost power as a result of attacks by Ukrainian forces, Russia's news agencies reported early on Tuesday.

"As a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, high-voltage equipment was damaged in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region," RIA reported, citing Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region. "There is no electricity throughout the region."

The power outage has not affected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, TASS news agency reported, citing an official at the plant.

