Volkswagen job cuts on track as 20,000 agree to early redundancy, Bild reports
Volkswagen's plan to cut 35,000 jobs in Germany by 2030 is on track, with over 20,000 workers at the core VW brand agreeing to end their contracts early, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday citing a works council meeting at the carmaker's Wolfsburg headquarters.
