Global Growth Outlook Dimmed Amid Economic Uncertainty and Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, Europe's stock markets remained largely unchanged despite geopolitical and economic tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed at 548.42, influenced by softening economic indicators and global trade concerns.

Inflation in the EU fell to 1.9% in May, steering expectations of aggressive monetary easing by the European Central Bank, which has cut interest rates seven times in the past year. Traders anticipate further reductions, potentially impacting a 2% regional interest rate.

Adding to the market's turmoil, the Netherlands faced political upheaval after Geert Wilders withdrew his party from the ruling coalition, heightening bond sell-offs. Concurrently, global trade uncertainties persist, exacerbated by U.S.-China tensions and Trump's tariffs. OECD's reduced growth forecasts underscore the economic impact of these disputes.

