Left Menu

WestBridge Capital Offloads Major Stake in Aptus Value Housing; Market Reacts

WestBridge Capital sold a 12.4% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 1,906 crore. The transaction involved 6.19 crore shares at Rs 307.54 each. Following the sale, WestBridge’s stake reduced from 28.59% to 16.19%. Other investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, acquired over 1.67 crore shares cumulatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:39 IST
WestBridge Capital Offloads Major Stake in Aptus Value Housing; Market Reacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

WestBridge Capital on Tuesday divested a substantial 12.4% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance, amounting to a transaction worth Rs 1,906 crore, through an open market deal.

The private equity giant, which is a key promoter of Aptus Value, sold more than 6.19 crore shares at an average price of Rs 307.54 each, significantly diminishing its holding from 28.59% to 16.19%.

This large-scale divestment paralleled acquisitions by SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, who collectively snapped up over 1.67 crore shares valued at Rs 514 crore, causing Aptus shares to slip by 9.06% on the NSE, closing at Rs 306 apiece.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025