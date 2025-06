Diplomatic Strides: India Rallies Global Support Against Terrorism

Congress MP Anand Sharma, participating in an all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, concluded a significant four-nation diplomatic tour on Wednesday. Addressing anti-terrorism measures, Sharma voiced strong criticisms of Pakistan while affirming that friendly nations supported India's position on a global terrorism convention. This sentiment was echoed in Cairo, where Sharma spoke to ANI, confirming international disdain for recent terror attacks against India.

Sharma detailed discussions at the United Nations concerning India's long-standing proposal for a comprehensive international convention tackling terrorism. He expressed satisfaction with the support pledged for this initiative, aiming to foster a global stance against terror activities. He labeled Pakistan's international diplomatic maneuvers as replicative, pointing to the misuse of International Monetary Fund (IMF) resources by Pakistan's military to sponsor terrorism.

Highlighting India-Pakistan relations, Sharma cited historical betrayals, such as those following Atal Bihari Vajpayee's attempts to mend ties—which were met with aggression like the Kargil War and subsequent attacks. Speaking in Addis Ababa, Sharma assured the Indian community of India's commitment to non-violence, underscoring targeted operations like Operation Sindoor as responses to terrorism. He condemned Pakistan's handling of terrorist prosecutions, particularly referencing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, reinforcing India's perseverance in seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)