Punjab Politics in Turmoil as Congress Slams BJP and 'Operation Sindoor' Sparks Controversy

In a fervent critique, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of persistently targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to ANI, Warring questioned if the BJP had any agenda that did not involve attacking Gandhi, implying that the Prime Minister might be intimidated by him.

The controversy extends to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who sparked uproar with remarks mocking the BJP's 'Operation Sindoor' as a 'One nation, one husband' scheme. Mann's comments drew significant backlash, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP leaders condemning his statements, asserting that they were disrespectful and shameful for a person holding such a high office.

The BJP argued that Mann's rhetoric trivialized serious issues, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor's military context. The operation, a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saw India targeting Pakistani terror infrastructure. The ensuing political exchanges reflect escalating tensions and showcase the volatility of Punjab's political environment.