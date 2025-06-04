Bihar's Veggie Export Milestone: A Historic Shipment to Dubai

Bihar's Cooperative Minister, Prem Kumar, marked a significant achievement for the state as he dispatched the first overseas consignment of vegetables. The shipment, destined for Lulu Mall in Dubai, reflects the state's commitment to elevating its agricultural reach beyond Indian borders.

The consignment, weighing 1,500 kg, contains ten varieties of vegetables, including jackfruit and bitter gourd, and is thoroughly supported by the Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Federation Ltd (VEGFED). This export is poised to open new avenues for local farmers, offering them increased remunerative opportunities.

This development has been bolstered by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Prem Kumar announced plans for expanding retail outlets within Bihar, emphasizing a strategic increase in the local distribution of fresh produce.

