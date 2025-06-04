Left Menu

Bihar's Veggie Export Milestone: A Historic Shipment to Dubai

Bihar's Cooperative Minister Prem Kumar has flagged off the state's first international vegetable consignment to Lulu Mall in Dubai. Supported by VEGFED, this 1,500 kg shipment includes 10 vegetable varieties. This move is set to benefit local farmers with better prices and expand retail outlets for vegetables in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:33 IST
Bihar's Cooperative Minister, Prem Kumar, marked a significant achievement for the state as he dispatched the first overseas consignment of vegetables. The shipment, destined for Lulu Mall in Dubai, reflects the state's commitment to elevating its agricultural reach beyond Indian borders.

The consignment, weighing 1,500 kg, contains ten varieties of vegetables, including jackfruit and bitter gourd, and is thoroughly supported by the Bihar State Vegetable Processing and Marketing Cooperative Federation Ltd (VEGFED). This export is poised to open new avenues for local farmers, offering them increased remunerative opportunities.

This development has been bolstered by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Prem Kumar announced plans for expanding retail outlets within Bihar, emphasizing a strategic increase in the local distribution of fresh produce.

