Market Pulse: Investors Brace for Crucial Jobs Report Amid Trade Tensions

U.S. stock index futures saw a modest rise Thursday as investors geared up for the crucial monthly jobs report, which could reflect the impact of President Donald Trump's trade maneuverings on the labor market and shape the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

After disappointing private jobs and services data, all attention turns to Friday's non-farm payrolls due to concerns that Trump's trade policies may hinder economic growth. This comes as the Fed's upcoming policy decision looms, with market anticipation of at least two rate cuts within the year.

Despite Trump's calls for interest rate reductions, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains cautious, awaiting more data to support any policy moves. Tariff hikes on imports have come into effect, escalating trade negotiations with China. The S&P 500 experienced a rally in May following softened trade rhetoric and robust earnings reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)