Artha Venture Fund I Outperforms with Remarkable IRR
Artha Venture Fund I, a micro-VC fund, has invested over ₹175 crore in 32 startups, boasting a 61% IRR compared to the 35% industry average. It recorded ₹2,100 crore in revenues by FY25. With its final seed investment complete, the fund will focus on follow-on rounds for top performing portfolios.
- Country:
- India
Artha Venture Fund I, an early-stage micro-VC fund, has successfully deployed more than ₹175 crore across 32 seed-stage startups from its total corpus of ₹225 crore, the company announced on Thursday.
After launching in FY19 and closing in July 2021, the fund participated in over 50 investment rounds, investing in prominent startups like Everest Fleet, Agnikul, and LenDenClub among others.
The fund achieved an impressive 61% internal rate of return (IRR), surpassing the 35% industry average for similar micro-VC funds in India and placing it among the global top five. By FY25, AVF I's portfolio companies collectively generated over ₹2,100 crore in revenue, with two companies reaching valuations of more than USD 400 million.
Anirudh A Damani, the Managing Partner of Artha Venture Fund, stated that with the final seed investment completed, the fund will now concentrate on targeted follow-on rounds within its best-performing portfolios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
