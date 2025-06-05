Apollo Green Energy Sees Surge in Profits and Revenue

Apollo Green Energy has achieved an impressive financial upturn, boasting a net profit of Rs 44.36 crore in the fiscal year of 2024-25, a substantial rise from Rs 29.57 crore in 2023-24.

The company's revenue also saw a marked increase, reported at Rs 1,171 crore this year, compared to Rs 726.16 crore the previous year.

The enterprise remains ambitious in its expansion efforts, with over 400 MW of solar projects and a targeted EPC order book of 1 GW by 2026. Leadership has committed to a 15% dividend and is amplifying involvement in IPP and energy storage initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)