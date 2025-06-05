Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

A fire erupted at a shop in Delhi's bustling Chandni Chowk area on Thursday evening. Eight fire tenders were dispatched to manage the blaze, with no reported injuries. The cause and damage are still unknown as firefighters work diligently to control the situation. Further updates are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Thursday evening at a shop situated in Delhi's vibrant Chandni Chowk, as confirmed by local officials. The incident was pinpointed to No. 419, Splendid Road, across Parade Ground Parking near the renowned Tara Hotel.

Swift action saw eight fire tenders deployed to the site to combat the fierce flames. Fortunately, no injuries have been recorded so far, offering some relief amid the chaos.

Currently, the exact cause of the blaze and the full extent of the damages remain shrouded in mystery. Firefighters continue their efforts to bring the situation under control. Further details are eagerly awaited as the story develops. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

