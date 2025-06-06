Left Menu

Mark Tucker to Helm AIA Group After Stepping Down from HSBC

Mark Tucker is set to step down as HSBC's Chairman on September 30 and will take on the role of Chairman at AIA Group, where he was previously CEO. His tenure at HSBC included significant strategic shifts towards Asia. Brendan Nelson will serve as interim Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 07:29 IST
Mark Tucker, HSBC's prominent Chairman, is set to exit the bank on September 30 to assume a new role as Chairman of AIA Group, the pan-Asian insurance company, where he once held the position of CEO. His transition marks a significant shift in leadership alongside Brendan Nelson's temporary appointment as HSBC's interim Chairman starting October 1, according to announcements made on Friday.

Tucker, who served as AIA's Chief Executive and President from 2010 to 2017, replaced Edmund Sze-Wing Tse as Chairman of the insurer. At HSBC, Tucker orchestrated significant operational scaling back in Western markets like the U.S., Canada, and France, aligning with a strategic reorientation towards Asia.

During his tenure, Tucker was a key figure in navigating geopolitical tensions impacting HSBC, notably when China's Ping An Insurance, a major shareholder, pressed for a spin-off of the bank's Asian operations in 2023, which HSBC ultimately voted against. The bank continues its search for a permanent Chairman, while Tucker will advise CEO Georges Elhedery and the board during the interim period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

