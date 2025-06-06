Left Menu

Tragedy in Kyiv: Russian Airstrike Claims Four Lives

An overnight Russian air attack on Kyiv resulted in the deaths of four people, as reported by the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on Telegram. The fatality count increased from the initial report of one death. The incident marks another tragic event in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 06-06-2025 09:05 IST
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, experienced a devastating Russian airstrike overnight that claimed the lives of four individuals. The update came from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who shared the revised death toll on the social media platform Telegram, increasing the initial count from one to four fatalities.

This recent Russian assault demonstrates the ongoing violence that has been gripping the region, as the conflict continues to escalate. Residents of Kyiv have been urged to stay vigilant amid the heightened tensions.

The attack underscores the critical humanitarian situation and the urgent need for peace and resolution to prevent further loss of life in the besieged city.

