Left Menu

EU and Ukraine Negotiate New Agricultural Trade Quotas

The EU and Ukraine are negotiating new agricultural import quotas, aiming for levels between pre-war and post-invasion temporary exemptions. These talks follow the expiration of the EU's tariff suspension initiated in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both parties seek a balanced agreement to accommodate Ukraine's agricultural exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:43 IST
EU and Ukraine Negotiate New Agricultural Trade Quotas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and Ukraine are in discussions to establish new import quotas on agricultural commodities, aiming for levels between pre-existing agreements and the temporary measures implemented after Russia's 2022 invasion, revealed the EU's agriculture commissioner.

Initial tariff suspensions, which were introduced in June 2022 to aid Ukraine's export efforts following Russian threats to key shipping routes, expired this Thursday. Consequently, both the EU and Ukraine have reverted to the pre-conflict trade quotas as they negotiate a sustainable arrangement.

EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen stated in an interview that the forthcoming negotiation will aim to balance the original quotas under the DCFTA with the volumes exported during the autonomous trade measures. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks higher trade quotas to bolster its economy.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025