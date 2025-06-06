EU and Ukraine Negotiate New Agricultural Trade Quotas

The European Union and Ukraine are in discussions to establish new import quotas on agricultural commodities, aiming for levels between pre-existing agreements and the temporary measures implemented after Russia's 2022 invasion, revealed the EU's agriculture commissioner.

Initial tariff suspensions, which were introduced in June 2022 to aid Ukraine's export efforts following Russian threats to key shipping routes, expired this Thursday. Consequently, both the EU and Ukraine have reverted to the pre-conflict trade quotas as they negotiate a sustainable arrangement.

EU agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen stated in an interview that the forthcoming negotiation will aim to balance the original quotas under the DCFTA with the volumes exported during the autonomous trade measures. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks higher trade quotas to bolster its economy.